It’s been almost three weeks since a hit-and-run driver took the life of Kevin Gordon II, and his grieving mother said she is still in the dark about the investigation into her son’s death on Oct. 2 in Killeen.
“No one from the police department has talked to me. Not since officers were called to my home by Judge (Bill) Cooke five days after my son was killed,” Rhonda Taylor said Thursday.
The mother said she doesn’t know why it took five days for authorities to notify her that her 38-year-old son had been fatally hit by a vehicle in the 3100 block of South Fort Hood Street shortly after 9 p.m. on Oct. 2. No arrests were made, and police are still looking for the vehicle and driver that hit him.
Taylor said she first learned of her son’s death from Cooke, a justice of the peace, in a telephone call on Oct. 7.
“I screamed when he said he had the results from my son’s autopsy,” Taylor said.
“The judge was very surprised that no one from the police department had been in touch with me about the accident,” she said.
Taylor’s grief over losing her son is complicated. She said Gordon was bipolar and suffered from schizophrenia.
He often had hallucinations and had recently been questioned by Killeen police, according to Taylor. In fact, about two weeks prior to the accident Taylor had called on Killeen Police Department to come to her home because her son was experiencing some “mental issues.”
Gordon talked to police when they arrived, but declined any help, Taylor said.
In an interview Thursday, Taylor remembered her son during better times. He was very interested in people and would talk to almost anyone.
“He wanted friends so bad sometimes,” Taylor said. “He wanted to be part of something.”
Taylor believes that’s why he enjoyed the volunteer service at food banks and other locations he did in his younger years. In his obituary, it told of a young man who received his high school diploma and went on to attend the culinary arts program at Texas State Technical College. Later he attended the carpenter’s program at McClennan College. Gordon enjoyed volunteering at the Killeen Food Bank and even received The President’s Volunteer Service Award from Barrack Obama.
“He loved music,” Taylor said, “he loved people. Kevin had a genuine love for everyone he knew.”
Taylor said she has not received a comprehensive report from the police department about the accident. According to a news release from KPD, they are looking for a “greyish/black SUV-type vehicle” that was “traveling with no active headlights with front-end damage along with a broken headlight.”
A second driver stopped to render aid and give information after their vehicle subsequently struck Gordon in the roadway.
The police report also says there were witnesses on the scene who provided details about the hit-and-run vehicle.
“I just want to know why the driver was driving without headlights on,” Taylor said. “How could you hit a person and leave them laying in the road?”
Taylor bears no ill will to either driver and mourns the lack of closure she has regarding her son’s last few moments.
“He was dressed in a red shirt that night. I always told him to wear bright colors when he went walking, especially at night, so he could be seen in the darkness.”
Gordon lived with his mother and on the night of Oct. 2 had gone out to walk to a nearby convenience store, Taylor said.
While she doesn’t believe his mental health issues were a factor at the time of the accident, she was on a mission to find her son help in dealing with them in the future.
In a request to the police department for information regarding the investigation, the Herald received a statement from KPD Assistant Chief of Police Alex Gearhart.
“It is our policy to notify the next of kin as soon as practical during a death investigation. Every case has its own unique circumstances and finding next of kin can be challenging at times. In this particular case, the identity of the victim was not immediately known to the investigator, who was awaiting positive ID from Southwestern Institute of Forensic Science. That led to Ms. Taylor not being notified in a timely manner. Since that time, our Crime Victim’s Liaison has been working with her to apply for any possible victim services or benefits,” according to Gearhart.
After follow-up questions from the Herald, Gearhart added: “The identification was discovered during the autopsy process after the victim was removed from the scene. Positive identification came back with the autopsy results.”
