A Central Texas family is mourning the loss of Ty Andre Gentle, the teenager brutally killed in a Harker Heights shooting Monday.
At 2:45 p.m. Monday, Harker Heights police officers responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of Indian Trail and Central Texas Expressway. Gentle, 19, was shot multiple times, police said, and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
Gentle’s mother, Akina Gentle, talked to the Herald Wednesday about her son’s death, the grief her family is experiencing, and happier memories of her oldest son, her “rainbow baby.”
Gentle’s son was born in Austin and previously attended Shoemaker High School in Killeen, she said.
“He was on his way home back to Harker Heights,” Gentle said breaking into tears mid-sentence. “He was headed back home. They got him at the light.”
Gentle said her son was an aspiring rapper, with dreams of moving to California. He had a heart of gold, she said, a smile that could light up a room, and a good sense of humor.
“He had potential, he had so much potential,” Gentle said. “He wanted to be a rapper and make sure he could take care of his mom and his brothers and sisters. That’s what type of kid he was. He loves his family, he loves his momma, and he’s gone. They took my baby away.”
His mother said her whole family and her son’s friends are heartbroken by his death.
“It’s just too much,” Gentle said. “These fools walking around here free thinking they shot John Gotti or something. This is a 19-year-old kid that’s trying to live.”
Gentle said her son was not involved in a gang.
Speaking about the police department, Gentle said she’s upset she’s not allowed to see her son’s body until after the autopsy is performed because of the investigation.
“I just want to see him,” she said. “Right now, they (police) haven’t put my baby in my hands so I can see how badly he’s hurt. I want to hold my child that I carried for nine months and 19 years.”
Considering the brazen nature of the fatal shooting — happening in broad daylight in a busy Heights intersection — Gentle’s mother said she is concerned for her family.
“I’m actually worried about my kids’ safety,” she said. “I would’ve jumped in front of him in a second, I would’ve saved him.”
The mother asked the public to reach out to police if they have any information about the case.
“They can help me put the people away because you don’t go around killing good people,” she said. “You don’t know when they are going to come for your baby. You need to check your kids; they are taking away our babies.”
The Harker Heights Police Department is asking anyone that may have any information about this shooting to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 254-953-5440, or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477), and online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
The investigation is ongoing, police said in a news release Tuesday.
Additional questions about the shooting sent to HHPD Wednesday morning were not answered as of Wednesday evening.
