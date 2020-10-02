A mother and a son were the two people killed in a suspected double homicide in Harker Heights this week, police said on Friday.
Gina David Kearney, 55, (mother) and Michael David, 35, (son) were both identified by the Harker Heights Police Department in a news release Friday.
On Wednesday night, police were alerted to check a residence in the 2500 block of Red Fern Drive after Copperas Cove police received a request for a welfare check on the house. Their bodies were found in the house about 11 p.m. that night, said Lawrence Stewart, spokesman for the Heights PD.
When Heights police arrived at the house, the mother and son dead with gunshot wounds.
This incident is being investigated as murder and one suspect is in custody pending arraignment, according to the news release.
Police have not released the name of the person who is in custody.
“Preliminary investigation concludes that this is an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the community,” the release said.
