It seems as though mug shots are splashed all over the newspaper and on the nightly news, but policies make obtaining those public records difficult for members of the media in some circumstances.
For example, the Killeen Police Department’s policy long has been to not release mug shots of people arrested on misdemeanor offenses and booked into the city’s jail.
“I was hired on Sept. 1, 2017, and the KPD policy regarding releasing ‘mug shots’ for misdemeanor offenses was in place from the previous administration,” said KPD Police Chief Charles Kimble in an emailed response to the Herald’s questions for Sunshine Week, which is this week and champions transparency in government. “Since my arrival at KPD, jail photographs have been requested on several occasions and I have denied them based on the policy in place. In the next few weeks, I plan on revisiting the policy to determine if it is the most prudent course for our community.”
Perhaps the most memorable example of the Herald’s pursuit of a mug shot from the Killeen city jail is when now-City Councilwoman Mellisa Brown was arrested in 2018 on a misdemeanor charge of disrupting a meeting. The charges against Brown were dropped last year.
The mug shot was never released, even after the Herald told KPD that the newspaper had received complaints from readers that stories regarding Brown’s case did not include her mug shot.
“Unfortunately, I cannot release a photo on a misdemeanor arrest; however, you can submit an Open Records Request for it,” according to KPD on Aug 23, 2018, in its response to the Herald after its reporters had asked several times for the mug shot.
The Herald submitted an official open records request, but KPD still refused to provide Brown’s mug shot despite the fact that Killeen jail mug shots are taken on taxpayer-funded equipment at the taxpayer-funded city jail by taxpayer-funded KPD employees.
At the opposite end of the spectrum are mug shots for people facing federal criminal charges. The Herald has not been able to obtain a mug shot for a 28-year-old man accused of shooting his pistol toward soldiers on post earlier this year.
“Department of Justice policy and 28 Code of Federal Regulations Section 50.2 precludes our office from providing a photograph or mug shot unless the defendant is basically a fugitive and we are actively looking for that individual or the release of the photo or mug shot serves a specific law enforcement function,” said Daryl Fields, public affairs officer for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Waco.
“Personnel of the Department of Justice should take no action to encourage or assist news media in photographing or televising a defendant or accused person being held or transported in Federal custody. Departmental representatives should not make available photographs of a defendant unless a law enforcement function is served thereby,” according to 28 CFR 50.2.
Many police agencies, however, have no problem with releasing mug shots. The Bell County Sheriff’s Department, for example, provides all mug shots available for download on the Bell County Jail website. If a person is currently in jail, their mug shot is usually available. Most mug shots that run in the Herald come from that site.
KPD will also occasionally release mug shots when the department wants to.
For example, KPD released mug shots of 19 people arrested in a prostitution sting that happened in July 2016. The mug shots were accompanied with a news release at the time. KPD officials will also release mug shots or other photos of people they are searching for in relation to a crime.
