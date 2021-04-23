The Bell County Jail released the images of three men arrested in connection with a gun deal and fatal gun fight which left one teenager dead near Harker Heights High School on Tuesday.
Endy Neri Soto, 19, was booked into the Bell County Jail on a charge of deadly conduct discharge of a firearm — a third-degree felony. Soto’s bond was set at $500,000 by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson on Thursday.
Ethan West Trainer, 19, was booked into the Bell County Jail on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery. His bond was set at $125,000.
Taja Monroe West, 21, was booked into the Bell County Jail Thursday, charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and is being held on a $500,000 bond.
The arrests were made in connection with the fatal shooting of Quinton Ford, 19, who died after police said he was found shot and bleeding in a wooded area near the high school.
According to Soto's arrest affidavit, Harker Heights police were dispatched at 11 p.m. Tuesday to the 1000 block of East Knights Way for a call of shots fired. The caller had observed three vehicles — one black, one white, and one silver — in the parking lot.
According to statements to police detectives from Trainer and Soto, the pair were in the process of a gun sale in the Harker Heights High School parking lot that evening.
After Soto showed Trainer the handgun, while Trainer was counting his money for the transaction, Soto said a silver car drove into the parking lot, blocking Soto’s vehicle between the silver car and Trainer’s white car, police said.
“Neri Soto stated that two people then got out of the vehicle with handguns” and began shooting, according to the affidavit. Soto said he took cover behind his car when a male wearing a yellow sweatshirt, later identified as Ford, came around the backseat where the juvenile was seated and Soto’s AR-15 was located, according to the affidavit.
“Soto stated he shot at the man in the yellow sweatshirt, believing he saw the man with a handgun,” police said.
Soto told police the man ran toward the woods.
Trainer said Ford told him “I’m hit ... I gotta go,” before Trainer got into his vehicle and drove away while Soto fired rounds at the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
Trainer told police “that he knew Ford was coming to the scene and that Ford was planning on robbing Neri Soto, though Trainer denied being a part of the robbery.”
The juvenile with Soto provided detectives with a video recording taken of some of the events, police said.
Ford was found in a nearby wooded area, according to the affidavit.
Ford was later pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights.
As the investigation continues, police ask those with information to call detectives at 254-953-5400 and select option #2.
Quinton Ford’s funeral arrangement is pending with Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen as of Friday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.