Killeen
- Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at midnight Thursday in the area of Patton Road and Stone Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Thursday in the 2800 block of Lake Road.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 12:19 a.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1:15 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of South 2nd Street.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 3:30 a.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of Wisteria Lane.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 3:37 a.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of E. Central Texas Expressway.
- Burglary of a building forced entry was reported at 5:42 a.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Rancier Avenue.
- Assault by contact was reported at 6:53 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Mulford Street.
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7 a.m. Thursday in the area of Carolyn Drive and Josh Drive.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 9 a.m. Thursday in the 3700 block of Griffin Drive.
- City warrant for Killeen PD was reported at 11 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Wales Drive.
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1:20 p.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of Victoria Circle.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 2 p.m. Thursday in the 4100 block of Ethel Avenue.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 2:34 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 3:08 p.m. Thursday in the 4500 block of Chase Circle.
- Felony theft was reported at 3:12 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of S. W.S. Young Drive.
- Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 3:55 p.m. Thursday in the area of 2nd Avenue and Avenue B.
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7 p.m. Thursday in the 28000 block of W. Curry Drive.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 9:09 p.m. Thursday in the 3900 block of Charolais Drive.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11:54 p.m. Thursday in the area of Jennifer Drive and Westover Drive.
