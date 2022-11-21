Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at midnight Sunday in the 3700 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Theft of service was reported at 12:19 a.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Illinois Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:28 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of Uvalde Drive.
Person walking in the roadway where sidewalk provided was reported at 1:11 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Turtle Creek Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 1:20 a.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 5:27 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Powder River Drive.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 6:09 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of west Little Dipper Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8 a.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of Lindsey Drive.
An aggravated assault was reported at 8:50 a.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Andover Drive.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 10:03 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at noon Sunday in the 3100 block of Atkinson Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:24 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Elms Road.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 4:53 p.m. Sunday in the area of Alexander Street and Rancier Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Westover Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:40 p.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of Fieldcrest Drive.
A theft was reported at 8:50 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
COPPERAS COVE
An emergency medical detention was reported at 1:22 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Kiefer Circle.
An arrest for marijuana possession was reported at 1:23 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Business Highway 190.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 6:20 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
A theft was reported at 7:19 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Mary Street.
A welfare check was reported at 10:07 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Ridge Street.
An agency assist was reported at 11:16 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 12:26 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of North Main Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:14 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Craig Street.
An assault on a public servant was reported at 2:23 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
A warrant arrest for theft was reported at 3:22 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Third Street.
An accident was reported at 4:21 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Bowen Circle.
An accident was reported at 4:21 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of North First Street.
An agency assist arrest for failure to appear for driving with invalid license was reported at 4:48 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of North First Street.
A theft was reported at 5:05 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 8:10 p.m. Friday in the intersection of Mitchell Drive and Big Divide Road.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, agency assist for failure to appear on possession charges was reported at 11:41 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Terrace Drive.
An arrest for deadly conduct by discharging a firearm, burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit another felony, public intoxication was reported at 4:31 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Constitution Drive.
An arrest for assault with bodily injury, family violence, agency assist for warrants for failure to appear and false report was reported at 5:56 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Constitution Drive.
An accident, duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 2:25 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Carothers Street.
Burglary of a habitation, burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 2:46 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Louise Street.
An assault was reported at 5:18 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for consecutive warrants for expired operator’s license was reported at 6:11 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Casa Drive.
Illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 6:54 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Nathan Lane.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:04 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Sherry Lane.
An arrest for expired/illegal registration was reported at 10:28 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Sherry Lane.
An accident, driving while intoxicated, emergency medical detention was reported at 1:27 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 190.
An assault, family violence was reported at 1:35 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Connie Avenue.
An arrest for violation of protective order was reported at 2:35 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Connie Avenue.
Discharging a gun inside city limits was reported at 5:19 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Montell Street.
A theft, agency assist was reported at 8:06 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, property theft was reported at 8:45 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Illegal dumping was reported at 9:51 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Violation of a protective order was reported at 12:38 p.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Plains Street.
An arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:54 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare check was reported at 3:34 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of North First Street.
An arrest for theft, agency assist for failure to appear, assault causing bodily injury to a family member, failure to identify as a fugitive was reported at 7:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 8:17 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Wild Plum Drive.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 9:01 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Continuous violence against the family was reported at 9:02 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9:58 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Brittney Way.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 11:58 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Stonewall Ridge.
An arrest for public intoxication, criminal mischief was reported at 2 p.m. Friday in the 6200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at midnight Friday in the 300 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 6:43 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
A stolen vehicle was reported at 6:53 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Aztec Trace.
A theft was reported at 8:35 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary of a building was reported at 10 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest on outstanding warrants was reported at 10:56 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Indian Trail.
An agency assist was reported at 1:49 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:56 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Found property was reported at 9 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of South Ann Boulevard.
An aggravated assault was reported at 4:36 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 6:57 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Indian Trail.
LAMPASAS
Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:09 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North Key Avenue.
Found property was reported at 11:06 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of West First Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
