Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of East G Avenue and North 10th Street.
Suspected stolen property was reported at 2:04 a.m. Sunday in the area of Happy Street and West G Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Skyline Avenue.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 2:50 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:50 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Bundrant Drive.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 8:02 a.m. Sunday in the 3600 block of Cranford Avenue.
An assault was reported at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of North College Street.
An assault by threat was reported at 10 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of North College Street.
COPPERAS COVE
A theft was reported at 12:02 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Phil Avenue.
An attempted burglary of a habitation was reported at 1:45 a.m. Saturday in the 60 block of Hickory Circle.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:22 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Dewald Street.
An arrest for no drivers license was reported at 7:01 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Veterans Avenue.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 9:18 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
An arrest for failure to identify/giving false information was reported at 9:45 a.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of Starlight Drive.
An accident was reported at 11:34 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported at 12:18 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of West Avenue E.
An arrest for open container, possession of a controlled substance, prior warrants was reported at 9:36 p.m. Saturday in the 600 Courtney Lane.
Fraudulent delivery of a controlled substance was reported at 10:33 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South Fifth Street.
A welfare check was reported at 11:19 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Ewell Court.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 12:26 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Robertson Avenue.
A welfare check was reported at 12:10 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Carothers Street.
An accident was reported at 1:22 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for open container, driving while intoxicated was reported at 3:35 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
A terroristic threat of a family member was reported at 4:01 a.m. Sunday in the 700 North 23rd Street.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 12:47 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Judy Lane.
Terroristic threat to a family/household was reported at 4:22 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of North 23rd Street.
Welfare check, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:21 P.M. Sunday in the 500 block of North 23rd Street.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:27 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Safekeeping was reported at 6:49 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Public intoxication was reported at 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Forgery was reported at 5:58 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
LAMPASAS
Found property was reported at 12:25 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Third Street.
Found property was reported at 12:36 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Third Street.
An assault was reported at 12:59 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Plum Street.
Public intoxication was reported at 1:12 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Fourth Street.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 1:25 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Found property was reported at 8 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:15 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 11:56 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
An assault was reported at 3:05 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of South Western Street.
A theft was reported at 7:02 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South Arnold Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 10:05 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of South Main Street.
A theft was reported at 10:47 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:59 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more local crime news at kdhnews.com/crime
