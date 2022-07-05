Area police reports indicate:
KILLEEN
Possession of marijuana was reported at 2:01 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Wolf Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Southside Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 3:30 a.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Elkins Circle.
A city warrant for Killeen Police Department was reported at 8:36 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Royal Crest Drive.
A city warrant for Killeen Police Department was reported at 9:47 a.m. Monday in the area of Oak Hill Drive and Trimmier Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Valley Road.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 1:42 p.m. Monday in the area of South W.S. Young Drive and Terrace Drive.
A theft was reported at 4 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 5:20 p.m. Monday in the area of corona Drive and Willow Springs Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Cascade Drive.
A theft was reported at 7:45 p.m. Monday in the 16100 block of Eighth Street.
Illegal discharge of firearm was reported at 8:25 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of North Gray Street.
An assault by threat was reported at 8:25 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of North Gray Street.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 9:20 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 9:51 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
An agency assist arrest for failure to appear, bond forfeiture, possession of a controlled substance, fraudulent identifying information, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:57 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of South 23rd Street.
A safekeeping request was reported at 2:57 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of South 23rd Street.
Theft of firearms was reported at 3:53 a.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Coy Drive.
Debit card abuse, theft was reported at 7:33 a.m. Friday in the 2000 block of West Avenue B.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:07 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Hughes Avenue.
Theft of mail was reported at 8:23 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Janelle Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of Cove Avenue.
Sexual assault was reported at 12:21 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 1:01 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Town Square.
A stalking incident was reported at 1:16 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 3:08 p.m. Friday in the in the 1500 block of Veterans Avenue.
Exploitation of child/elderly/disabled person was reported at 3:03 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Patterson Street.
An arrest for warrants, violation of vaccination of impounded animals, failure to sterilize an animal, weeds/grass/rubbish/junk/unsightly matter, sale or offer without title receipt or title was reported at 3:35 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest for warrants for unauthorized use of motor vehicle, theft was reported at 3:39 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Hackberry Street.
A safekeeping request was reported at 2:42 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Hackberry Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 4:45 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of North First Street.
A theft was reported at 6:15 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of West Business Highway 190.
An assault was reported at 11:39 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of South First Street.
An arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 12:48 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of North Fourth Street.
Welfare check was reported at 1 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Allen Street.
Failure to identify giving false information was reported at 12:06 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Georgetown Road.
An assault, family violence was reported at 12:38 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Truman Avenue.
An arrest for possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, speeding, no seat belt and previous warrants was reported at 5:08 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Georgetown Road.
An arrest for possession of a dangerous drug was reported at 7:10 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Sherry Lane.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 7:16 p.m. Saturday in the 10 block of Willow Drive.
Violation of a protective order, terroristic threat of family/household was reported at 9:22 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Meggs Street.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated, open container was reported at 12:40 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:16 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of East Business Highway 190.
A theft was reported at 1:47 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:16 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, open container, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 4:36 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of East Highway 190.
Agency assist to recover stolen gun was reported at 9:24 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Pecan Cove Drive.
Noise violation was reported at 10:21 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Jake Drive.
An accident was reported at 1:53 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest for possession of marijuana was reported at 4:57 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 5:34 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Myra Lou Avenue.
Evading arrest, detention with a vehicle was reported at 7:20 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of East Business Highway 190.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 9:37 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of North First Street.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, previous warrant was reported at 9:01 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Business 190.
Welfare check was reported at 7:45 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Post Oak Avenue.
An arrest for vehicle theft, assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 3:24 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for fleeing or eluding police officer was reported at 4:21 a.m. Monday in the area of Highway 9 and North First Street.
Safekeeping was reported at 4:30 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Two vehicle burglaries were reported at 2:32 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Dennis Street.
A vehicle burglary was reported 4:24 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Post Office Road.
Found property was reported at 5:13 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Welfare check was reported at 9:22 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of South 19th Street.
An arrest for continuous violence against family members was reported at 10:26 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Atkinson Avenue.
An accident was reported at 11:05 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An aggravated assault was reported at 9:09 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Indian Trail Drive.
A citation for multiple traffic offenses was issued at 12:09 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A hit and run accident was reported at 1:46 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Dakota Trace.
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 3:48 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 6:51 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 9 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
LAMPASAS
A noise disturbance was reported at 12:02 a.m. Monday on Brown Street.
Burglary of a business was reported at 12:10 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of South Key Avenue.
An abandoned vehicle was reported at 12:38 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Plum Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 1:10 a.m. in the 500 block of East Fourth Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 2:43 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Suspicious activity was reported at 3:34 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of North Willis Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 6:42 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Landon Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:59 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of North Park Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 5:09 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Avenue J.
Suspicious activity was reported at 8:15 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of East Avenue G.
Fireworks were reported at 8:58 p.m. Monday on Sunset Drive.
Fireworks were reported at 9:01 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Diamond Ridge Drive.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more local crime news at kdhnews.com/crime
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.