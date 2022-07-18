Killeen
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:51 a.m. Sunday in the intersection of West Central Texas Expressway and W. Jasper Drive.
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 2:34 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Nathan Drive.
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4:04 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Carnation Drive.
- Theft misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6:14 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Joyner Circle.
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8:26 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Twin Creek Drive.
- Assault of a family member by impeding breathing was reported at 11 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Savage Drive.
Copperas Cove
- An arrest was made at 2:25 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of North 1st Street on an open container charge.
- An arrest was made at 3:33 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Horseshoe Drive on a charge of assault family violence.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 4:34 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Motor vehicle theft was reported at 6:26 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Live Oak Drive.
- An arrest was made at 8:43 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Northern Dove Lane on a charge of continuous family violence.
- An arrest was made at 11:55 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Constitution on charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Harker Heights
- An arrest was made at 2:28 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Wildewood Drive on a charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- An arrest was made at 3:25 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Ashwood Drive on a charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Lampasas
- Criminal mischief was reported at 12:49 a.m. Sunday on Gillen Court.
- Harassment was reported at 1:41 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of E. Avenue F.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported at 2:31 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of West 4th Street.
- A reckless driver was reported at 5:50 p.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of South U.S. Highway 183.
