Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Deadly conduct, discharges firearm towards, habitation, building, person was reported at midnight Saturday in the 1500 block of Ferndale Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of 28th Street.
An assault by contact was reported at 2 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Connell Drive.
A theft was reported at 5:51 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 6:55 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of White Avenue.
Public intoxication was reported at 7 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 11:10 p.m. Saturday in the area of South Fort Hood Street and West Central Texas Expressway.
COPPERAS COVE
Police reports are not available from Copperas Cove Police Department on Sundays.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Police reports are not available from Harker Heights Police Department on Sundays.
LAMPASAS
Loud music was reported at 1:24 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Teton Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:39 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of West First Street.
An assault was reported at 9:59 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An accident was reported at 1:26 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 2:27 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 5:33 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of West Farm to Market 580.
A noise disturbance was reported at 7:05 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
An arrest for pardons and paroles warrant, possession of a controlled substance was reported at 9:35 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Live Oak Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 9:48 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of North Rice Street and West Avenue C.
A reckless driver was reported at 11:43 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of West Farm to Market 580.
An arrest for possession of marijuana was reported at 11:44 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of South Key Avenue.
Shots fired was reported at 11:58 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of North Chestnut Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
