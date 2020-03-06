The Killeen Police Department reported multiple car burglaries between 1 and 4:30 a.m. in the southwest side of Killeen, according to the department’s Facebook page. The post was made Thursday but the day of the burglaries was not specified.
The burglaries happened near Bowles Drive and Lori Drive in Killeen, according to the Facebook page.
Wallets and personally identifying information were left inside vehicles, according to the Facebook post.
The department reminded people to lock their vehicles and take in their valuables.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.