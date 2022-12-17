Area police reports indicated:
Multiple criminal trespass cases reported in Killeen, Lampasas
Tags
Locations
Ricky Green
Herald Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's e-Edition
Poll
Midweek Poll
What is the biggest issue affecting Killeen?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- After 6-month closure, Killeen’s Hallmark Restaurant reopens
- Slight chance of snow in the forecast for Killeen-Fort Hood area Friday
- Suspect circled woman before fatal Killeen hit and run, witnesses recounted
- REPPIN' THE SHIELD: 4 Heights football stars sign with Division I schools
- Black Bear Diner to open Thursday in Heights
- BACKING BOBBITT: Parents, former players voice support for suspended Heights coach
- Police: 2 officers killed after 30-minute talk with woman
- KPD asking for help identifying shooting suspects
- Bill Plaschke: Lakers' painful loss to Celtics proved it's actually worth adding help now
- City will owe Killeen police chief more than $43,000 at retirement, spokeswoman says
Images
Commented
- Harker Heights council repeals new marijuana ordinance (14)
- KISD denies it fired deaf students’ interpreters; documents show otherwise (9)
- Heights council repeals marijuana ordinance; Killeen ordinance on hold (8)
- Killeen reader offers compromise on marijuana proposition OK'd by voters (7)
- Killeen council votes to amend marijuana decriminalization ordinance (6)
- Killeen council members place moratorium on Proposition A until Dec. 6 (5)
- Voters in five Texas cities approved decriminalizing marijuana. Now city officials are standing in the way. (5)
- Ground Game, Prop A supporters submit signatures for referendum (4)
- Ground Game activist plans referendum in response to Prop A repeal in Heights (4)
- Voters ‘will not be silenced,’ says activist for marijuana law in Heights (4)
- OPINION: Prop A facing uncertain future in both Killeen, Harker Heights (4)
- Reader lauds Heights for repealing Prop A, urges Killeen to follow suit (4)
- Do you think the Killeen City Council should amend the voter-passed Proposition A to remove the “probable cause” clause? (4)
- Slight chance of snow in the forecast for Killeen-Fort Hood area Friday (3)
- Reader cites undercompensation of disabled veterans, demands action (3)
- Kempner reader offers three-part proposal to end gun violence (3)
- OPINION: New city hall would be boost to Killeen's downtown area (3)
- Texas Rangers investigating Killeen City Jail death (3)
- Killeen reader upset by change in schedule for city's Christmas parade (3)
- KISD board hears from public about firing of sign language interpreters (3)
- Killeen food pantries are running low. Here’s why: (2)
- Killeen crime: Burglaries up 126%, other crimes also up (2)
- Killeen ISD confirms 4 sign language interpreters rehired Tuesday (2)
- 1st Cav soldier charged in Killeen shooting (2)
- Killeen election lawsuit might not be over yet after plaintiff files motion for new trial (2)
- No-camping ban on homeless can’t be enforced in Killeen, officials say (2)
- City will owe Killeen police chief more than $43,000 at retirement, spokeswoman says (2)
- Ground Game Texas to host event in Heights on Saturday (2)
- Killeen council, staff members still debating garage standards (2)
- Police: Unidentified driver in Killeen hit-and-run fatality won’t be charged (2)
- Heights reader critical of efforts by Ground Game to push pot initiative (2)
- Kimble announces retirement after more than 5 years as Killeen police chief (2)
- KPD 0 for 15 on robbery arrests in November (2)
- Suspect circled woman before fatal Killeen hit and run, witnesses recounted (2)
- KPD swears in 11-year-old cancer patient as honorary police officer (2)
- 'Bodies drop' as Walmart manager kills 6 in Virginia attack (2)
- Killeen City Council could end indecision on Prop A on Tuesday (2)
- Gas prices continue to fall, under $2.40 in some locations (2)
- Legal implications, ‘practical’ issues dominate Proposition A discussions in Killeen (2)
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto' game (2)
- Bell County water board meets despite cancellation notices on website (2)
- Killeen marijuana: A Fight for the Rule of Law (2)
- Killeen reader criticizes actions, policies of Biden administration (2)
- Killeen officials raise speed limit on Rosewood Drive (2)
- Heights reader asserts marijuana petition organizers deceived voters (2)
- 2 children dead after wreck on I-35 (2)
- Killeen govt. to pay for I-14 damaged bridge repair (2)
- OPINION: Rising crime makes choice of next KPD chief a pivotal move (2)
- Belton reader posits unanswered questions involving pot ordinance (2)
- Family of woman killed on I-14 questions Killeen hospital (2)
- Griner freed: WNBA star swapped for Russian, heads home (2)
- Killeen women arraigned assault, burglary after video posted to Facebook (2)
- Killeen, CTC officials hype 2024 total solar eclipse (2)
- 39-year-old killed in Fort Hood Street hit and run (2)
- Killeen woman sentenced to decades in prison for 2020 murder of Army vet (1)
- Mary Louise Douma (1)
- Killeen’s Hallmark Restaurant reopens (1)
- CTC graduates celebrate at fall commencement ceremony (1)
- From top-20 to irrelevant, Miami Hurricanes football now begins the long climb back (1)
- Defense: Colorado gay club shooting suspect is nonbinary (1)
- Doris Mae Garner (1)
- Killeen woman attacks baby; sentenced to 5 years in prison (1)
- Police: Man stabbed at Killeen Mall (1)
- 300 more acres: Killeen Business Park may expand, but would cost city $30M investment (1)
- Black Bear Diner prepares to open in Harker Heights (1)
- Murdoch’s grand opening draws large crowd to Killeen location (1)
- After 6-month closure, Killeen’s Hallmark Restaurant reopens (1)
- Consultant recommends building traditional campuses in Killeen, Temple for homeless populations (1)
- Killeen opening warming center (1)
- With marijuana law approved, Ground Game stands down in Killeen, keeps pushing in Heights (1)
- Controlled burns scheduled Tuesday and Wednesday on Fort Hood (1)
- More traffic expected at Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport over holiday (1)
- Handwritten on ‘scroll’ paper, ‘Yahweh’ files lawsuit against Killeen police, city (1)
- Snowball Express flight departs Killeen for Disney World carrying Gold Star families (1)
- All Aboard: Tesla busing Killeen-area workers to Austin factory daily (1)
- KISD board to vote on uncertified teacher waiver expansion Tuesday (1)
- Temple-Killeen housing sales fall 26% (1)
- KPD: Killeen woman beat mother during child custody exchange (1)
- Killeen City Hall selling Frito pies on Friday. Here’s why: (1)
- Killeen woman pleads guilty in cover-up of Guillen murder (1)
- Do you think Killeen should move forward on building a new city hall downtown? (1)
- Congressman: Pay raise for Fort Hood troops is a start, ‘but more needs to be done’ (1)
- BACKING BOBBITT: Parents, former players voice support for suspended Heights coach (1)
- Mayor asks for policy explanation on opening warming centers (1)
- Killeen ISD population growth cooling off (1)
- Do you agree with the decision by a state group, Ground Game Texas, to lead the effort for marijuana ordinances in local cities? (1)
- Thefts and assaults reported in Killeen (1)
- Killeen outreach mission opens doors for Thanksgiving meal (1)
- Multiple aggravated robberies with weapons reported in Killeen (1)
- Killeen, Heights councils to discuss options on Proposition A (1)
- Gas prices continue to fall; diesel back under $4 at some fuel stations (1)
- Reader says U.S. should take new approach to hostage-taking nations (1)
- CTC recognizes nursing graduates in pinning ceremony (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.