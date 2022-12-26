Area police reports indicated:
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:32 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Willow Springs Road.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 5:36 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of West Elms Road.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 7:15 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of S. Fort Hood Street.
- Recovered stolen vehicle was reported at 8:19 a.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Reed Lane.
- Discharge of a firearm was reported at 10 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Adams Avenue.
- City warrant for Killeen PD was reported at 10:09 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Galaxy Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 1 p.m. Sunday in the 4400 block of Jeff Scott Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Neel Court.
- City warrant for another agency was reported at 8 p.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of Abigail Drive.
- Discharge of a firearm was reported at 2:54 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of E. Central Texas Expressway.
- Police reports were unavailable for Copperas Cove on Monday.
- A man was arrested at 2 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Libby Lane for resisting arrest or search.
- A stolen vehicle was reported at 5:30 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
- A man was arrested at 2:50 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Indian Trail Drive for assault by threat.
- A man was arrested at 6:14 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Indian Trail Drive for failure to ID, outstanding warrants.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at midnight Sunday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 5:01 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of West 1st Street.
- A reckless driver was reported at 8:28 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of East Avenue J.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:42 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
