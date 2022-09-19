Update 1 p.m., Monday: The Killeen Police Department confirmed officers are investigating a homicide in the 1100 block of Wales following a shooting Monday morning.
In a news release Monday afternoon, KPD Assistant Chief of Police Jeff Donohue said officers responded to the 1100 block of Wales Drive in reference to a gunshot victim at 7:56 a.m. Monday.
"Upon the officers’ arrival, they located one victim who was deceased," the news release said.
Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced the victim deceased at 9 a.m. Police said Johnson ordered autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
"We want to let the community know that this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the general public," Donohue said.
"The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Murder, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at http://www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com," police said. "You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous, and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash."
Multiple police officers are investigating a crime scene in a residential neighborhood in central Killeen Monday.
Caution tape was seen stretching across the 1100 block of Wales Drive Monday morning, near Royal Vista Drive, as at least seven Killeen Police Department and Fort Hood military police officers gathered information.
KPD Assistant Chief of Police Alex Gearhart said more information would be released later today.
This article will be updated.
