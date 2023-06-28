Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
- Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Wright Way.
- Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Evergreen Drive.
- Recovered vehicle was reported at 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Circle M Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 2:43 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Harris Avenue.
- Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 8:39 a.m. Tuesday in South Fort Hood Street.
- Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported at 9:53 a.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Clear Creek Road.
- Interference with child custody was reported at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Williamson Avenue.
- Burglary of building was reported at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Unlawful carrying weapons was reported at 1:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 3800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Theft was reported at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Hemlock Drive.
- Solicitation was reported at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in South Fort Hood Street.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 4:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Assault by contact was reported at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Cantabrain Drive.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 7:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Twilight Drive.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 8:55 p.m. Tuesday in South W.S. Young Drive.
- Failure to identify not fugitive was reported at 9:29 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Theft misdemeanor was reported at 10:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 3700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 11:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Dahlia Court.
COPPERAS COVE
- Warrant of arrest was reported at 6:10 a.m. Tuesday in the intersection of North Drive and Wolfe Road.
- Threat to publish intimate visual material was reported at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Georgetown Road.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 12:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North First Street.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 12:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Forgery of government money was reported at 12:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Welfare concern was reported at 1:11 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of Renee Lane and FM 2657.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 3:09 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 3:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Taylor Creek Road.
- Graffiti was reported at 3:56 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
- Threat to publish intimate visual material was reported at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Pintail Loop.
- Open investigation was reported at 4:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Accident was reported at 6:16 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.
- Assisting another agency was reported at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Welfare concern was reported at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Cove Terrace.
- Assault by contact was reported at 11:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Primrose Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 11:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Pleasant Lane.
HARKER HEIGHTS
- Burglary of vehicle was reported at 6 a.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Bargello Street.
- Stolen vehicle was reported at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Vineyard Trail.
- Burglary of vehicle was reported at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of VFW Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 5;41 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Indian Oaks Drive.
- Sexual contact with child was reported at 7:29 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Deer Field Way.
- Speeding was reported at 8:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 8:29 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Forest Hills Drive.
LAMPASAS
- Suspicious person was reported at 12:17 a.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of West FM 580.
- Suspicious act was reported at 1:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West First Street.
- Domestic disturbance was reported at 6:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
- Harassment was reported at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Compiled by Jada Holcomb
