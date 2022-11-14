Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Violation of a magistrate’s order was reported at midnight Sunday in the 4000 block of Thunder Creek Drive.
Interference with emergency request for assistance was reported at midnight Sunday in the 3800 block of Hitchrock Drive.
Interference with emergency request for assistance was reported at midnight Sunday in the 2800 block of Leroy Circle.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at midnight Sunday in the 4200 block of Lake Road.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:05 a.m. Sunday in the area of North Gilmer Street and West Rancier Avenue.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 12:07 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South Twin Creek Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:20 a.m. Sunday in the area of Clear Creek Road and West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Deadly conduct, discharging a firearm toward habitation, building or person was reported at 3:24 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Hereford Lane.
Public intoxication was reported at 3:37 a.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of Hunt Circle.
An aggravated assault was reported at 4:50 a.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 5 a.m. Sunday in the 5200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 7:30 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Lasso Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of 18th Street.
Illegally discharging a firearm was reported at 10:35 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of East Vardeman Avenue.
Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported at 2:10 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of West Avenue E.
Disorderly conduct affray was reported at 3 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Murder was reported at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 5:16 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 6:40 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 7:28 p.m. Sunday in the 4600 block of Ledgestone Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9 p.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of Fabianna Drive.
Illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 9:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Taylor Boulevard.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 9:55 p.m. Sunday in the Dean Avenue and Gray Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 11:20 p.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of Old Farm to Market Road 440.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 11:32 p.m. Sunday in the area of Rocky Lane and West Rancier Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest for failure to maintain financial responsibility was reported at 12:59 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of South 17th Street.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:45 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Casa Drive.
A theft was reported at 8:47 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Dryden Avenue.
An arrest for possession of controlled substance in a drug free zone was reported at 10:08 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An accident was reported at 9:25 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West Business Highway 190.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:42 a.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, safekeeping was reported at 11:48 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Bluff Drive.
Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 12:37 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 1:44 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Northern Dancer Lane.
Possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone, possession with the intent to delivery drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana in a drug free zone, minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 2:56 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Criminal trespassing of a habitation was reported at 3:43 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 7:09 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of North First Street.
An arrest for repeated warrants for domestic pet at large, failure to provide evidence of vaccination, failure to vaccinate, quarantine procedure violation was reported at 8:41 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:10 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Wolfe Road.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:39 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of North First Street.
An arrest for criminal trespassing, warrant for criminal trespassing was reported at 8:19 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of North First Street.
Burglary of a building was reported at 8:22 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Cove Terrace.
An accident was reported at 9:31 a.m. Friday in the 2200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:55 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of West Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 2:39 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Veterans Avenue.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:10 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of West Highway 190.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence, interfering with a request for emergency services was reported at 4:52 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Velma Avenue.
Theft of a firearm was reported at 6:50 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of West Avenue B.
An agency assist arrest for another agency for administrative release violation was reported at 9:58 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of South Main Street.
A terroristic threat was reported at 11:19 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
A safekeeping was reported at 2:08 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Cove Terrace.
An agency assist arrest for an administrative release violation was reported at 2:34 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Cove Terrace.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 7:09 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Matthew Spicer Road.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:01 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Judy Lane.
An accident was reported at 1:16 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Business Highway 190.
A theft was reported at 1:02 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft of a firearm was reported at 3:48 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Atkinson Avenue.
Disorderly conduct, public affray was reported at 5:35 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An assault was reported at 5:35 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A theft was reported at 6:16 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Meggs Street.
Burglary of habitation was reported at 10:12 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Erby Avenue.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 10:07 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Veterans Avenue.
An accident was reported at 12:16 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Lutheran Church Road.
An assault of a family member was reported at 11:24 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Karen Street.
An agency assist arrest for another agency, unlawfully carrying weapon was reported at 2:27 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Wolfe Road.
A motor vehicle theft was reported at 3:11 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Freedom Lane.
An agency assist arrest for another agency for assault causing bodily injury, motion to revoke, terroristic threat cause fear imminent was reported at 6:02 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Cove Avenue.
A theft was reported at 7 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 7:03 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Horseshoe Drive.
An accident was reported at 7:36 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 8:11 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Business Highway 190.
An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 8:24 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Mary Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
A theft was reported at 7:03 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
An assault was reported at 2 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A theft was reported at 2:59 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
A theft was reported at 4:10 p.m. Friday in the in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
An arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 5:06 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of North Roy Reynolds Drive.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance was reported at 5:06 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for theft was reported at 7:10 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:22 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An agency assist arrest for warrants was reported at 10:34 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Shawnee Trail.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Indian Trail.
An assault causing bodily injury of a family member was reported at 2:55 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
A theft was reported at 6:47 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
LAMPASAS
A noise disturbance was reported at 1:32 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Avenue B.
Loud music was reported at 2:04 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Avenue B.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 4:25 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of South Spring Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 9:11 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 10:46 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Shots fired was reported at 12:27 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of East Fourth Street.
Shots fired was reported at 2:31 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Old Georgetown Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 4:26 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of East Avenue J.
Harassment was reported at 6:29 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of North Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 9:35 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West First Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
