Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at midnight Sunday in the 2500 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Lohse Road.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 2:40 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Cypress Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 3:24 a.m. Sunday in the 4400 block of Old Farm to Market 440 Road.
Burglary of building, forced entry was reported at 3:35 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Burglary of building, forced entry was reported at 3:35 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of North College Street.
An aggravated assault was reported at 4:22 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of West Curry Drive.
An intoxication assault was reported at 6 a.m. Sunday in the area of South Fort Hood Street and West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Murder was reported at 6:10 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6:50 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of North Gray Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:33 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of North Gray Street.
An aggravated assault was reported at 10 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Criminal mischief was reported at noon Sunday in the 2200 block of El Dorado Drive.
A theft was reported at 2 p.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
An assault was reported at 3:16 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 3:50 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Elms Road.
Theft was reported at 6:10 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:35 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Anna Lee Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8:40 p.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of Hereford Lane.
Deadly conduct was reported at 9 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North Park Street.
Illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 9 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Cedar Drive.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 11:55 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of South W. S. Young Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department offices were closed Monday in observance of Columbus Day, no police reports were available.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest for hindering apprehension was reported at 7:11 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Great Plains Trail.
Theft was reported at 8:09 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
A warrant arrest was reported at 7:11 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Great Plains Trail.
An arrest for running a stop sign, speeding, no drivers license, failure to maintain financial responsibility was reported at 11:02 p.m. Friday in the 4090 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest on outstanding warrants was reported at 3:14 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for speeding, expired license plate, failure to appear, unrestrained child under eight, failure to display drivers license, junked motor vehicle, no seat belt was reported at 6:17 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Indian Trail.
Unauthorized use of vehicle was reported at 3:42 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for outstanding warrants, failure to appear, theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, found property was reported at 10:13 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for outstanding warrants, assault, no drivers license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to appear, vehicle inspection violation was reported at 3:52 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Ashwood Drive.
Theft was reported at 7 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Indian Trail.
LAMPASAS
An arrest for possession of controlled substance was reported at 12:16 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of South Spring Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 2:42 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Sixth Street.
An arrest for obstruction of highway or other passageway was reported at 2:51 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Sixth Street.
Theft was reported at 8:56 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of S. Broad Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 2:27 p.m. on Castleberry Street.
An arrest for warrants, motion to revoke, tampering/fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana was reported at 10:20 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East Third Street.
