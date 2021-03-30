A Killeen man thought he had heard something overnight, then found an unknown naked woman sleeping in his guest bedroom Sunday morning.
Jovita Vaughn, 28, was booked into the Bell County Jail Tuesday on charges of criminal trespassing and harassment of a public servant.
Upon arrival to a criminal trespassing in progress call Sunday, Killeen police officers were told by the complainant that “he believed someone had come into his house last night, but did not check until that morning.”
Complainant had “found a female sleeping naked on an air mattress in one of his other rooms,” according to an arrest affidavit.
The naked woman was identified by police as Jovita Vaughn, also known as Jovita Garza.
Complainant told police officers he “wanted her gone.”
Vaughn told police that she had previously lived at the residence in 2009, so she should be able to stay at the residence, according to the arrest affidavit.
Vaughn allegedly refused to leave at which point Killeen Police officers began to arrest the woman.
During the arrest, Vaughn refused to put her clothes back on and refused to stand up, according to police.
“Officers then arrested Vaughn and led her out of the house, attempting to cover her body with clothing from the residence,” according to the affidavit.
Just outside the residence, Vaughn allegedly turned her head and spit on a Killeen police officer, adding a harassment of a public servant charge, a third-degree felony, to her existing criminal trespassing charge.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Vaughn and set her bond at $100,000 Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.