Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 600 block of Patton Road.
Public intoxication was reported at 2:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 2:28 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Trimmier Road.
Public intoxication was reported at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 Metropolitan Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:11 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
Narcotics investigation was reported at 8:52 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Willow Springs Road.
Failure to identify, not a fugitive was reported at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of White Avenue.
Speeding, 23-30 miles per hour over the limit was reported at 10:53 a.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Lake Road.
Aggravated assault was reported at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North College Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 7:32 p.m. in the area of North Second Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
COPPERAS COVE
Aggravated robbery was reported at 12:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Avenue B.
Terroristic threat, welfare concern was reported at 7:48 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of North Main Street.
An arrest for continuous violence against the family was reported at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Randa Street.
An arrest for continuous violence against the family was reported at 8:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Randa Street.
An accident was reported at 8:06 a.m. Wednesday in the intersection of Hackberry Street and North First Street.
A theft was reported at 9:14 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An arrest for assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 9:32 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Avenue B.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 10:08 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
72-hour parking violation was reported at 11:21 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Northern Dove Lane.
A theft was reported at 12:09 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Veterans Avenue.
Welfare check was reported at 1:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3:58 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Walt Morgan Circle.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 4:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Courtney Lane.
Welfare check was reported at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Morris Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 6:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Avenue B.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 6:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North Seventh Street.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 11:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Information was not available from the Harker Heights Police Department at press time.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:53 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of South Key Avenue.
An accident was reported at 6:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 7:38 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of McLean Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 8:07 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Gamel Street.
Shots fired was reported at 9:32 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 5:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
An assault was reported at 11:44 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of North Chestnut Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:48 p.m. Wednesday on Deb Lynn Avenue.
A theft was reported at 3:32 p.m. Wednesday on Deb Lynn Avenue.
An arrest for outstanding warrant, theft was reported at 10:47 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North Key Avenue.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
