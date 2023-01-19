Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at midnight Wednesday in the area of Clear Creek Road and Golden Gate Road.
Burglary of a habitation with no forced entry was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 800 block of Leifester Circle.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:34 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Old Farm to Market Road 440.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 2:27 a.m. Wednesday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and North Twin Creek Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of North Eighth Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4 a.m. Wednesday in the 3600 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 9:27 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Avenue C.
A theft was reported at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of West Dean Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at noon Wednesday in the 4400 block of Bowles Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 1;10 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Clear Creek Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 5500 block of Holster Drive.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 2:33 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Massey Street.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 2:37 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Lakecrest Drive and Watercrest Road.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 2;44 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Schwertner Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 4:13 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Dean Avenue.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 4:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North Gray Street.
Forgery was reported at 5:01 p.m. Wednesday in the 6400 block of Louise Lane.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Gus Drive.
A theft was reported at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of East Veterans memorial Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana, between 2 and 4 ounces, was reported at 7:59 p.m. Wednesday in the area of East Stan Schlueter Loop and I-14.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 8:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 4700 block of Trimmier Road.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 10:29 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Henderson Street and West Rancier Avenue.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 10:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 3800 block of Pecos Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest for cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported at 8:08 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A welfare check was reported at 10:31 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of West Business Highway 190.
A welfare check was reported at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance in a drug free zone, delivery of marijuana in a drug free zone was reported at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A welfare check was reported at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Risen Star Lane.
A welfare check was reported at 1:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Forgery of a financial instrument was reported at 2;51 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 2;37 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for driving with invalid license, no proof of financial responsibility, running a stop sign was reported at 5:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Murphy Circle.
An arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 5:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Murphy Circle.
An accident was reported at 5:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 1:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Tomahawk Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Clore Road.
Agency assist, found property was reported at 9:01 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Jamie Road.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious person was reported at 8:56 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Harassment was reported at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A suspicious person was reported at the 12;45 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Texas Expressway.
Suspicious activity was reported at 2;26 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A disturbance was reported at 2:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 4:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A disturbance was reported at 10:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Naruna Road.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.