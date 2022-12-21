Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Criminal trespassing was reported at 2:17 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East Sprott Avenue.
Narcotics investigation was reported at 2:44 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Florence Road and South Brook Drive.
An assault was reported at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of Carpet Lane.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6:11 a.m. Tuesday in the 5200 Hacienda Drive.
Burglary of a habitation by forced entry was reported at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Hunt Drive.
An assault was reported at 10:13 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Stardust Street.
A theft was reported at 11:34 a.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Lake Road.
A theft was reported at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
A city warrant for other agency was reported at 1:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in an area near Ida Drive and West Elms Road.
Theft of a firearm was reported at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Skylark Circle.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Hold Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 3:18 p.m. Tuesday in the area of East G Avenue and North Gray Street.
A theft was reported at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 3200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 5600 block of Settlers Court.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Alicante Court.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 4500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest for possession of marijuana, unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, minor in possession of alcohol, minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 12:02 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Craig Street.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 12:46 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Courtney Lane.
An arrest for warrants for fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 6:22 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest for assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 8:23 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of North Main Street.
A theft was reported at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Curry Avenue.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
A theft was reported at 2:58 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Marilyn Drive.
Safekeeping was reported at 4:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Wrong, fictitious, altered or obscured license was reported at 10:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of Sunflower Trail.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of South Seventh Street.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 10:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of East Business Highway 190.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest on outstanding warrants was reported at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
A death investigation was reported at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Elk Trail.
A shots fired report was reported at 4:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Pecan Drive.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 1:52 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious person was reported at 7:19 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West Avenue E.
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 8:48 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of West Avenue E.
A reckless driver was reported at 10:51 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of East Farm to Market Road 580.
A suspicious person was reported at 1:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of South Highway 281.
A theft was reported at 3:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Summer Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
A disturbance was reported at 7:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of West Fourth Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:21 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
