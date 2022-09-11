Area police reports indicate:
KILLEEN
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at midnight Saturday in the 4300 block of Lake Road.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 12:14 a.m. Saturday in the area of Old Farm to Market Road 440 and West Elms Road.
An assault was reported at 12:17 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Verbena Loop.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 8:35 a.m. Saturday in the area of Granite Drive and West Elms Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11 a.m. Saturday in the area of 14th Street and Parmer Avenue.
A theft was reported at 12:50 p.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 2:50 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 3:16 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Kathey Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 6:45 p.m. Saturday in the area of Adams Avenue and North Gilmer Street.
A theft was reported at 8:42 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 8:42 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 9:16 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Washington Street.
Driving with illegal license was reported at 10:21 p.m. Saturday in the area of Ivy Drive and South Fort Hood Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:12 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Ronstan Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
Copperas Cove police activity is unavailable on weekends.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Harker Heights police activity is unavailable on weekends.
LAMPASAS
A prowler was reported at 12:26 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of East Avenue G.
A prowler was reported at 1:56 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of East Avenue G.
A suspicious person was reported at 2:41 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 5:14 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of East Avenue B.
A disturbance was reported at 6:59 a.m. Saturday on Hollywood Drive.
An arrest for criminal trespassing was reported at 1:53 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:18 p.m. Saturday in the 10000 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:25 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 8:05 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of East Fifth Street.
An open container was reported at 10:40 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Fourth Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
