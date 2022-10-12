Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Monte Carlo Lane.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 1:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 10 block of North Gilmer Street.
An assault was reported at 1:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 6600 block of Creek Land Road.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 4 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Powder River Drive.
Theft was reported at 12:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 2:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 40 block of 48th Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of 12th Street.
An assault was reported at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 6:31 p.m. in the area of East Rancier Avenue and North 10th Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday in the area of East Rancier and Jacobson Street.
Narcotics investigation was reported at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Theft was reported at 10:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Lowes Boulevard.
COPPERAS COVE
The police report was unavailable Wednesday from Copperas Cove Police Department.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Burglary of a building was reported at 7:41 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Commercial Drive.
An arrest for outstanding warrants, open container, expired license plates was reported at 1:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
LAMPASAS
A missing person was reported at 7:11 a.m. Tuesday on Sunset Drive.
An accident was reported at 7:14 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
Theft was reported at 11:12 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Naruna Road.
A disturbance was reported at 12:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An accident was reported at 3:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
An accident was reported at 4:49 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of North Willis Street.
Fraud was reported at 5:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Third.
Theft was reported at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Taylor Street.
Harassment was reported at 7:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of East Avenue F.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of West Farm to Market Road 580.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.