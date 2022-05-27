Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 4200 block of Prairie Drive.
Narcotics investigation was reported at 12:04 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Conder Street.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1:25 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Sunset Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 2:19 a.m. Thursday in the vicinity of North Fort Hood Street and West Rancier Avenue.
Failure to identify was reported at 3:16 a.m. Thursday in the vicinity of Adams Avenue and Washington Street.
Illegal dumping was reported at 8:19 a.m. Thursday in the 4500 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the vicinity of East Jasper Road and Mockingbird Lane.
Assault by contact was reported at 11 a.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of Rainforest Lane.
Failure to identify was reported at 11:40 a.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of Barcelona Drive.
Shoplifting was reported at 12:50 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:11 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South 28th Street.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 3:38 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 4 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Shoplifting was reported at 4:53 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Shoplifting was reported at 7 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7:40 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of North 24th Street.
Shoplifting was reported at 7:45 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Interference with emergency request was reported at 7:54 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of North Second Street.
Assault of a family member was reported at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
Narcotics investigation was reported at 9:28 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of Robinett Road and West Elms Road.
Terroristic threat was reported at 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Northside Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 10 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North 10th Street.
Aggravated robbery with a firearm was reported at 10 p.m. Thursday in the 5000 block of Watercrest Road.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 11:01 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 14.
Copperas Cove
An accident was reported at 7:20 a.m. Thursday in the vicinity of East Business Highway 190 and Robertson Avenue.
An arrest was made on suspicion of violation of a protective order at 10:50 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Gibson Street.
An attempted suicide and emergency medical detention were reported at 11 a.m. Thursday in the 10 block of Oak Ridge Drive.
Assault with bodily injury-family injury, choking, was reported at 11:05 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Stagecoach Circle.
An accident was reported at 11:48 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 12:49 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 1:43 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 2:40 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Babb Street.
An accident was reported at 3:22 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Constitution Drive.
An accident was reported at 4:33 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Erby Avenue.
An accident was reported at 4:55 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and East Business Highway 190.
Stalking was reported at 10:25 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 10:47 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of Gail Drive and Ashley Drive.
Harker Heights
Police reports for Harker Heights Police Department was not available Friday.
Lampasas
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 1:37 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of South Key Avenue.
An arrest on suspicion of public intoxication was made at 7:11 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
Theft was reported at 1:25 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of East Avenue H.
An arrest on suspicion of driving while intoxicated was reported at 5:49 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of North Main Street.
A pardons and parole warrant arrest was made at 9:41 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of South Main Street.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:31 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
