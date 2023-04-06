WHITAKER.LONNIE.jpg

Lonnie Jericomicha Whitaker

A Bell County grand jury this week handed down indictments on narcotics possession charges in multiple law enforcement jurisdictions from Belton to Killeen.

In Killeen, Larry D. Sanders III, 46, was indicted on two separate state jail felony charges of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram. In an unrelated case, Lonnie Jericomicha Whitaker, 33, was indicted on a state jail felony charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.

SANDERS.LARRY.D.III.jpg

Larry D. Sanders
