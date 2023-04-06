A Bell County grand jury this week handed down indictments on narcotics possession charges in multiple law enforcement jurisdictions from Belton to Killeen.
In Killeen, Larry D. Sanders III, 46, was indicted on two separate state jail felony charges of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram. In an unrelated case, Lonnie Jericomicha Whitaker, 33, was indicted on a state jail felony charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Whitaker was being held in the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $18,000, including misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear and failure to identify.
He was arrested by Killeen police on Jan. 11, and was found with “a crystal-like substance they suspected was methamphetamine and a powdery rock-like substance they suspected was cocaine, based on their training and experience, in his pocket,” according to an arrest affidavit. “The suspected methamphetamine was weighed at less than one gram...”
Killeen police arrested Sanders twice in the past year. On Sept. 2, 2022, officers on patrol in the area of the 200 block of East Avenue B “made contact with Sanders regarding a trespass complaint” at an address on that block, according to an arrest affidavit. “The property was posted ‘No Trespassing.’ Sanders had been warned from the property earlier in the week. He was detained for criminal trespass. While being detained, Sanders reached into his pocket and removed a glass pipe, which he crushed in his hand.”
Officers then proceeded to search Sanders, at which time police allegedly found “a small bag containing a white, crystal-like substance in (his) pocket.”
Police said that the crime lab at the Texas Department of Public Safety determined the substance to be methamphetamine that weighed .48 grams.
Then, on Feb. 28, a KPD officer who was investigating a complaint of a criminal trespass “made contact with Sanders in the area around (the 300 block of North Eighth Street),” according to an arrest affidavit.
Sanders was found to have an active arrest warrant due to the Sept. 2, 2022, allegation. He was taken into custody on the warrant.
“Prior to transporting Sanders to jail, (the officer) conducted a search of Sanders (and) located a bag containing a white powdery substance and a bag containing a green leafy substance that the officer believed to be marijuana,” according to the affidavit.
Sanders was released from jail after posting a bond of $15,000, according to jail and court records.
Sanders and Whitaker were the only indictments this week in Killeen or Harker Heights; the other 10 true bills this week originated with the police departments in Belton and Temple and the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.
