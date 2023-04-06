Killeen police are continuing to respond to calls about criminal activity on Verbena Loop, where neighbors say a state-run “CPS watch home” continues to cause problems for the otherwise quiet, south Killeen neighborhood.
Near midnight Monday, a report of “assault with bodily injury” was taken by Killeen Police Department at the house on the 2700 block of Verbena Loop.
“Officers were dispatched ... at approximately 9:42 p.m. in reference to an altercation between two individuals at the residence,” KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said. “Upon the officers arrival, they were told that the two individuals were separated. No arrests were made.”
Near midnight Sunday, there was a report of “harassment by threat.”
“Upon the officers arrival, they were told that a male resident had threatened the reporting person. No arrests were made and the investigation is ongoing,” according to Miramontez.
On Wednesday morning at 3:56 a.m. police reported a theft in the 2700 block of Verbena Loop. The Herald contacted KPD to ask about the circumstances surrounding this report and as of press time had not heard back.
Police vehicles and officers were seen at the residence about 10:53 p.m. Wednesday evening, according to one neighbor,
The latest developments are part of a series of incidents that have neighbors on edge.
A group of residents who live in the area are up in arms about the criminal presence around the home which is used by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to house juveniles in the foster care system.
“The home is being used to temporarily house foster youth for whom placement cannot immediately be found,” Department of Family Protective Services spokesman Mark Wilson told the Herald in March. “The youth are supervised 24 hrs. a day by CPS (Child Protective Services) staff.”
However, neighbors say that supervision is lacking.
Cases of criminal mischief, trespassing, burglary and vandalism have risen in their neighborhood, residents said. Some say they have been harassed by a few teenage residents who live in or visit the home on Verbena Loop.
Resident Vivian Spears has been documenting the problems for months and has reached out to state Rep. Brad Buckley, who represents the Killeen area, for assistance.
On Thursday, Spears said she received a telephone call from Buckley’s office and has tentatively planned to meet with him later this month. Spears wants Buckley to come out to see for himself the condition of the home and talk with residents about what can be done.
“A representative from Dr. Buckley’s office told me he had met with Family and Protective Services,” Spears said. “But, he didn’t elaborate on the outcome of that meeting.”
On April 3, Spears mailed a letter with pictures showing the condition of the house and surrounding yard to the owner of the property. One photo shows a person, presumably a juvenile who lives at the residence, sitting on the rooftop smoking. The other photos show overflowing trash cans, debris in the yard and liquor bottles outside near the residence.
Spears said she is glad to see that the concerns of the neighborhood have been heard by many, adding that the problem is with the programs under the Department of Family Protective Services who are understaffed and over-worked.
“This situation was created by the State of Texas,” Spears said. “They should take responsibility for what is happening in the neighborhood where they have placed children in their program.”
City involvement
On March 21, a group of about 10 residents went to Killeen City Hall to address Killeen City Council about the crime and what they feel is a “deterioration” of the neighborhood, saying it has diminished the quality of their lives.
Several council members directly addressed residents during the meeting saying they were unaware of the problem and that something should be done to mitigate the issues.
“I have received emails and forwarded them on to the staff and to the Chief of Police,” Mayor Debbie Nash-King said at the meeting. “A lot of emails have been going back and forth in order to address that from a city perspective.”
“Let’s do something about it,” Councilman Ken Wilkerson said last month.
The mayor asked interim Police Chief Charles Kimble to speak during the meeting to address these concerns.
“It’s a tough situation,” Kimble said. “We’ve been dealing with this for a long time. There have been hundreds of police calls. Hundreds of fire and EMS calls go out to the house on Verbena Loop.”
Kimble said he had met with CPS representatives and Councilman Riakos Adams about the situation and discussed options during those meetings.
“At the end of the day, they are children — troubled children without discipline, without family,” Kimble said. “This is just a bigger problem with the juvenile justice system in the State of Texas.”
