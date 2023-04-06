Verbena Loop

Neighbors of a state-run foster home on Verbena Loop in Killeen say children in the home routinely climb on the roof to smoke.

 Courtesy Photo

Killeen police are continuing to respond to calls about criminal activity on Verbena Loop, where neighbors say a state-run “CPS watch home” continues to cause problems for the otherwise quiet, south Killeen neighborhood.

Near midnight Monday, a report of “assault with bodily injury” was taken by Killeen Police Department at the house on the 2700 block of Verbena Loop.

