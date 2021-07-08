New documents released in the case of a former Fort Hood special agent accused of murdering his wife with puffer fish poison detail multiple poisoning attempts spanning two different countries.
Staff Sgt. Lesly J. Lindor is accused of murdering his wife of two years with the poison, known as a tetrodotoxin, obtained from an unauthorized trip to Haiti, according to new documents obtained by the Herald. Tetrodotoxin is a deadly neurotoxin found in puffer fish, and some other marine species, which can cause paralysis and death, according to the CDC.
His wife, Rachelle Lindor, 34, was found dead on Sept. 3, 2018 in Harker Heights. A funeral for Lindor was held in her hometown of Medford, Massachusetts.
CHARGES
Charge documents signed by Fort Hood Lt. Gen. Robert P. White in June detail Lindor’s alleged multiple poison attempts.
On one or more occasions, between July 4 and 5, 2018, Lindor attempted to murder his wife by placing “a toxic powder in and around” a car seat and shoes in Harker Heights, according to charge documents.
On Aug. 24, 2018, court documents allege Lindor attempted to murder his wife by “placing poison in her water” in Montrouis, Haiti.
Lastly, on Aug. 27, 2018, Lindor attempted to murder his wife in Port-Au-Prince, Haiti by “placing poison in her food,” charge documents allege.
Between April to September of 2018, Fort Hood court documents allege Lindor developed a plan to murder his wife in Harker Heights with another man. Lindor and the other man met in Port Au Prince, and Les Cayes, Haiti, on multiple occasions between June 29 and Aug. 28, 2018, according to charge documents. On Aug. 21, 2018, court documents allege Lindor exchanged money for the “acquisition and production” of “various substances” used to carry out the murder.
The former special agent, who worked for Fort Hood’s Criminal Investigation Command, commonly called CID, is also accused of using the Defense Manpower Data Center Department of Defense Person Search and the Army Law Enforcement Reporting Tracking System for non-official business.
FORT HOOD
Lindor is charged with murder, stalking, attempt to violate the Federal Biological Weapons statute, failure to obey a lawful order, failure to obey a general regulation, dereliction of duty and obstruction of justice, according to Fort Hood officials.
“Charging decisions were made by the command after a complete and thorough investigation by CID, and an independent review by Army prosecutors,” CID Chief of Public Affairs Chris Grey said in an email Wednesday. “As a reminder, charges are merely accusations and the accused is presumed innocent until proven guilty.”
Initially, Grey said, the Harker Heights Police Department was the lead investigative agency before special agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command opened a joint investigation.
“During the investigation, Special Agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command became suspicious of the cause and manner of death and continued an independent investigation into the death of accused’s spouse,” Grey said.
Lindor joined the Army in November 2010 and became an agent in 2017. He was placed on administrative duty in October 2018, removed from an investigative unit and placed in a support unit, Grey said. Lindor has not worked on CID investigations since October 2018.
Lindor is in pre-trial confinement at this time, Grey said.
Fort Hood officials said they would not release a photo of Lindor at this time.
