A case that had been set for jury selection on Monday in a Bell County courtroom instead ended with a New Jersey man pleading guilty to a felony charge.
After pleading guilty on Monday, Kendrick Tyrone Hester, 44, will be sentenced on April 17, in the 264th Judicial District Court, according to Bell County court records and the court coordinator’s office.
Hester was indicted on July 17, 2019, on a second-degree felony charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit theft after police said he had just been released from federal prison and disregarded a protective order when he broke into a woman’s Killeen home in 2019.
He was released from the Bell County Jail after posting a bond of $50,000, according to jail and court records.
Killeen police were called on June 21, 2019, to the 1800 block of Windward Drive regarding a violation of a protective order and burglary of a habitation.
“While on scene, officers noted forcible entry through the rear window of (the residence),” according to an arrest affidavit. “When officers announced from the rear and made entry, a Black male, identified as Hester, attempted to leave through the front door and was detained by (a KPD sergeant). The protective order was verified to be active.”
Police located the Social Security card of the resident in Hester’s front pocket. The woman told police he did not have her permission to be in her house or to have her card.
“(The woman) advised that Hester was released from federal prison in Petersburg, Virginia, on June 17, 2019,” according to the affidavit. “(She) said that prison officials called informing her of his release and that they believed he was headed to Killeen.”
The woman told officers that in the past, “Hester had choked her, beaten her, threatened to kill her, broken her rib...she was in fear for her life and for her daughter’s life,” according to the affidavit. “She had received numerous unwanted letters and contacts via Facebook messaging while Hester was incarcerated, which she reported to KPD as violations of the protective order on June 14, 2019.”
