Two years after her high-profile murder, Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen’s short life and the historic movement for justice that followed will be the subject of Netflix’s latest documentary.
Guillen, 20, of Houston, was murdered inside the armory on base at Fort Hood by another soldier on April 22, 2020.
Months after her disappearance, Guillen’s dismembered remains were found encased in cement along the Leon River in eastern Bell County. The Houston native would have turned 23 years old on Sept. 30.
Vanessa’s sister, Mayra Guillen, tweeted on her little sister’s birthday saying she was “very excited” about the upcoming documentary.
In the months and years that followed, Guillen’s murder sparked a nationwide movement for justice for military sexual assault victims.
In 2021, provisions of the "I am Vanessa Guillen Act" were signed into law by President Joe Biden.
One major change: a soldier’s chain of command is no longer the authority prosecuting claims of sexual assault and sexual harassment.
The documentary, "I am Vanessa Guillen," directed by Christy Wegener, is scheduled to air on the popular streaming network Netflix on Nov. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.