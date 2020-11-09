New trial date set in Heights sex assault case after coronavirus delay

After his last trial date was delayed by the coronavirus, an ex-Fort Hood soldier now has a jury trial set for this summer in a Harker Heights sexual assault case.
Dillan Marion McCullers, 21, was released from jail last year on bonds totaling $65,000. He was indicted on March 20, 2019, on a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault and a state jail felony charge of publishing or threatening to publish intimate visual material.
On Monday, the 264th Judicial District court coordinator set a trial date of June 7, although Judge Paul LePak warned that defendants who are being held in the Bell County Jail or who are facing capital murder or murder charges likely will see a jury before McCullers.
McCullers joined the Army in 2018 and was stationed at Fort Hood until Heights police said he recorded himself sexually assaulting a woman in February of 2019.
He since has been discharged from the military, according to his defense attorney during the remote hearing on Monday.
Judge Paul LePak approved a motion to allow McCullers to move to Florida, where McCullers’s family resides, despite objections by the state.
“It’s impractical for my client to live in Texas for much longer,” said defense attorney Brad Glendening. “This needs to be set for a jury trial, and we all know we don’t know when that could be, so he could be in Texas for an extended period of time while his family is suffering without him in Florida.”
The state’s prosecutor asked for the bond conditions to remain the same.
“The state has concerns about this defendant (being allowed to move to Florida) because of how many times he already has moved while out on bond,” said Assistant District Attorney Erica Morgan. “He’s been unstable in his living arrangements and knowing where he is only gets exacerbated if he’s in Florida.”
LePak allowed McCullers to move to Florida, but he has to wear an ankle monitor, abide by a curfew, as well as other conditions.
An alleged victim told Harker Heights police on Feb. 12, 2019, that McCullers had sexually assaulted her at a residence in the city a few days prior, according to the arrest affidavit. She told police that he “slapped and strangled her” during the assault.
Police said the victim said he recorded the assault and took photographs that he threatened to release if she did not perform the sexual acts he demanded in the days after the assault.
McCullers allegedly told police that “…he had gone too far and did not stop when he heard the victim state ‘no’ and ‘stop,’” according to the affidavit. “The suspect stated that he deleted the video but blackmailed the victim with the video out of anger.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.