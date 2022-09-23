A Bell County grand jury indicted a New York man on a felony charge after Killeen police said he choked and injured a woman during a domestic altercation earlier this year.
On Wednesday, Chevorn Campbell, 25, of Watertown, N.Y., was indicted on a charge of assault of a family or household member by strangulation or choking, which is a third-degree felony. He was released from the Bell County Jail after posting a bond of $50,000, according to court records.
Killeen police on Feb. 7 were dispatched to a residence in the 5900 block of Harriet Tubman Avenue in reference to a domestic violence call. There, officers met with a woman who said that Campbell had strangled her.
“(The woman) stated that she was speaking to a friend when (Campbell) overheard her conversation and became upset with her over something he thought she said,” according to the arrest affidavit. “(The woman) said they began arguing in the bedroom when (Campbell) grabbed her by the neck, got on top of her on the bed and began to strangle her. She stated she could not breathe.”
Campbell told police that the argument had only been verbal.
“Officers witnessed and photographed large, bright red abrasions to the side of (the woman’s) neck and blood by her ear,” according to the affidavit. “Officers described her voice as raspy.”
The victim was treated at a local hospital for her injuries, police said.
ALSO INDICTED ON WEDNESDAY, IN UNRELATED CHARGES, WERE:
Tiffany L. Saenz, 44, of Nolanville, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Marlayna L. Mansanares, 35, of Killeen, on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
Christine N. Candelaria, 45, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Justin M. Baxter, 25, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of marijuana 50 pounds or less but more than five pounds.
Tiffany H. Freeman, 46, of Killeen, on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
Phillip Y. Kim, 47, of Killeen, on a charge of injury to an elderly person.
Dino M. Davis II, 31, of Killeen, on a charge of sexual assault.
