Chevorn Campbell

Chevorn Campbell

A Bell County grand jury indicted a New York man on a felony charge after Killeen police said he choked and injured a woman during a domestic altercation earlier this year.

On Wednesday, Chevorn Campbell, 25, of Watertown, N.Y., was indicted on a charge of assault of a family or household member by strangulation or choking, which is a third-degree felony. He was released from the Bell County Jail after posting a bond of $50,000, according to court records.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.