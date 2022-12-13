The three people accused of stealing thousands of dollars in coupons from the Killeen Daily Herald more than three years ago pleaded guilty this week to a lesser charge and will be sentenced next year.
On Monday in the 426th Judicial District Court, co-defendants Andrew D. Alfaro, 34, Phillip John Hull, 51, and Sandra Hull, 56, each pleaded guilty to state jail felony theft charges, according to Bell County court records.
A sentencing hearing was set for all three co-defendants on March 27, 2023, in Judge Steve Duskie’s 426th Judicial District Court.
The trio was indicted on Nov. 13, 2019, on a third-degree felony charge of theft of property $30,000 or more but less than $150,000. As part of a plea agreement, they pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of theft of property worth $2,500 or more but less than $30,000.
Police said they stole coupon booklets worth $44,000 from the newspaper on Sept. 13, 2019.
The Herald’s security footage at the time showed an employee, identified as Alfaro, entering the Herald’s warehouse, getting on a forklift and taking two pallets of flyer inserts to vehicles waiting outside, according to the arrest affidavit.
Sandra Hull and Phillip Hull are accused of driving the vehicles and having an “extremely large pile of flyer inserts on the floor in the house” at their home in the 5000 block of Screaming Eagle Circle in Killeen. Alfaro is no longer a Herald employee, and was fired after his arrest.
The three were arrested in September 2020, and since have bonded out of jail.
