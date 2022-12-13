The three people accused of stealing thousands of dollars in coupons from the Killeen Daily Herald more than three years ago pleaded guilty this week to a lesser charge and will be sentenced next year.

On Monday in the 426th Judicial District Court, co-defendants Andrew D. Alfaro, 34, Phillip John Hull, 51, and Sandra Hull, 56, each pleaded guilty to state jail felony theft charges, according to Bell County court records.

