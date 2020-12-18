The Killeen Police Department has not made any arrests after a shooting took place at a gas station near the Killeen Mall earlier this month.
Commander Ronnie Supak with KPD said the shooting that included three males and resulted in the injury of a woman caught in the crossfire, took place at a convenience store in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive on Dec. 6.
Supak said that detectives are still investigating the incident and information will be released as it becomes available.
