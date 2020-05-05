Killeen police said Tuesday no arrests have been made in the homicide case from Monday.
Police went to the 1200 block of Goodhue Drive around 12:05 a.m. Monday for a call of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.
Kevin Anton Davis, 58, was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:27 a.m. Monday by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.
This is the 13th criminal homicide in Killeen this year.
There were 16 criminal homicides in all of 2019.
Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division, Homicide Unit, are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
