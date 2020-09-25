Two American homes were left riddled with police bullets; two people were left dead after no-knock warrants went awry. Both cases — one in Killeen last year and the other a nationally-known case in Louisville, Kentucky, led to protests with fervent chants of “Say Their Names!” and “Black Lives Matter!”
The deaths of James Scott Reed, 40, and Breonna Taylor, 26, are similar in some aspects and different in other ways.
“I think the cases are extremely similar, with both involving no-knock warrants and both involving officers firing into a house that was occupied by multiple people,” said Dallas attorney Daryl Washington, who is representing Reed’s mother in the family’s federal civil rights lawsuit. “James was killed but his girlfriend could easily have been killed as well. She’s lucky not to have died.”
Reed, a Black man, was killed by a single bullet during a no-knock narcotics raid at his Killeen home on Feb. 27, 2019. The family’s pending lawsuit alleges that at least 22 rounds were fired by Killeen Police Department SWAT team members during the early-morning raid.
Police found less than 4 grams of narcotics at the home, a felony for which Reed’s girlfriend, Eva Marie Brocks, was sentenced to five years in prison.
Taylor, a Black woman who was an emergency medical technician in Louisville, was shot eight times on March 13 by white officers after Taylor’s boyfriend fired at them, Louisville police have said. Taylor’s boyfriend said he didn’t know who was coming in and opened fire in self-defense, wounding one officer.
Charges of assault and attempted murder that had been filed against Kenneth Walker were dropped in May, according to the Louisville Courier Journal.
Police entered Taylor’s home on a warrant connected to a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside, according to reporting by the Associated Press.
Washington, like many who have been following the Taylor case, thought there would be criminal charges filed against the officers. More protests erupted after the news broke that no criminal charges would be filed against the officers who killed Taylor.
“People shouldn’t die in that way without someone being held responsible,” Washington said.
Louisville police were not attempting to arrest Taylor but Killeen police did want to arrest Reed, who had prior felony convictions.
Reed lawsuit in limbo
The Reed family’s lawsuit, which was filed on March 24, alleges excessive force by four Killeen police officers. Motions, replies to the motions, and replies to the replies have been flying back and forth since.
The family is demanding a jury trial in the case and is seeking compensation for damages.
Motions to dismiss, largely based on the legal doctrine of qualified immunity, have been filed by all five defendants in the case: The City of Killeen and KPD officers Anthony Custance, Richard Hatfield Jr., Fred Baskett and Christian Suess.
“We’ve filed our responses to their motions and we’re waiting on the judge to rule on it,” Washington said. “It’s in the judge’s hands now.”
If the judge rules in the Reed family’s favor, the case won’t end up in the hands of a jury just yet.
“A discovery process will have to take place and then more motions could possibly be filed, so it’s going to be a while,” Washington said. “I’ve learned to be patient with these cases.”
Custance, who had resigned from KPD, was indicted and later pleaded guilty to a third-degree felony charge of tampering with evidence because he attempted to hide the fact that he had fired shots. He was sentenced last year to six years of deferred adjudication probation and had to relinquish his peace officer’s license. Police have said that his shots did not hit Reed.
A second officer was not indicted.
The family’s lawsuit alleges that Custance, Hatfield and Baskett fired shots during the raid “without warning and any attempt to de-escalate,” according to the complaint.
Consequences?
The Associated Press reported on Friday that Kentucky State Attorney General Daniel Cameron said the investigation in Taylor’s case showed officers acted in self-defense. One officer who already has been fired was charged with firing into a neighboring apartment.
Since Taylor’s death, Louisville has taken some steps to address protesters’ concerns. In addition to the officer who was fired and later charged, three others were put on desk duty. Officials have banned no-knock warrants. Louisville also agreed to more police reforms as it settled a lawsuit that included $12 million for Taylor’s family.
Washington said that the City of Louisville “stepped up.”
“They realized that a life shouldn’t have been lost and they owned up to it and there’s been some reform,” he said. “That should happen in the James Reed case, as well. We need to get some change: The City of Killeen should totally ban no-knock warrants in most cases.”
In Killeen, no-knock warrants have become a topic of discussion among residents. Several protests have taken place, including the upcoming “Justice for Scottie” caravan rally set to take place on Oct. 3 on Hallmark Avenue, near James Reed’s home at 215 W. Hallmark Ave.
In June, KPD announced a 90-day suspension of most no-knock warrants in the city. The 90-day review period ended earlier this month. The Herald asked the department if they have resumed no-knock warrants and, if so, how many have been executed both during the review period and since it ended.
“The committee has submitted their recommendations and are being reviewed by Chief Charles Kimble,” said Ofelia Miramontez, KPD spokeswoman, on Friday. She declined to answer the Herald’s more specific questions or to provide a copy of the recommendations.
Washington said that no-knock warrants should be reserved for extremely serious cases.
“Any no-knock warrant is inherently dangerous for both the occupants of the house and police officers and should not be conducted unless there’s life and death involved,” Washington said. “I don’t think it’s appropriate to execute no-knock warrants for drugs, and we see why. It’s just not necessary when police can simply knock on the door and announce themselves.”
In another high-profile Killeen case, a police detective was killed after a May 9, 2014, no-knock drug raid of Marvin Guy’s apartment on Circle M Drive.
Guy was charged with one count of capital murder and three counts of attempted capital murder after he exchanged gunfire with members of the Killeen Police Department SWAT team during a shootout with police. That led to Detective Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie, a leader on the police department’s special weapons and tactics team, being fatally shot in the face.
Guy has said in past interviews with the Herald that he believed his home was being broken into, and began shooting at police in self-defense. In addition to Dinwiddie’s death, one other Killeen police officer was shot in the leg during the gunfire. Two other police officers were shot and hit in their body armor.
Guy remains in custody awaiting trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.