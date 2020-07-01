One man was in Bell County Jail on Wednesday after allegedly stealing multiple pairs of shoes from a Killeen home.
Francisco Junior Garcia-Cruz was arraigned on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit theft.
According to an arrest affidavit, a homeowner in Killeen reported to police that the house had been broken into and multiple pairs of shoes had been taken Sunday. The homeowner accused "Ryco Cruz" of being the perpetrator, as they had had a disagreement earlier in the day, at which time "Ryco" had asked about the homeowners shoes.
Through their investigation, officers were able to determine that "Ryco" referred to Garcia-Cruz, whose car was located in a public parking lot. According to the affidavit, there were multiple bags in the backseat of the car with a shoe sticking out of one of the bags. The shoe was identified by the homeowner as one taken from the house.
Gracia-Cruz reportedly waived his rights and admitted to entering the home without consent and taking the shoes.
Garcia-Cruz was taken into custody and given a $50,000 bond.
