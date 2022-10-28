A stabbing case that happened in front of a Killeen grocery store in broad daylight is still under investigation, however, police are providing no new information.
According to Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez in a previous information request, the stabbing occurred at approximately 3:28 p.m. Sunday in the O-Mart parking lot, 714 S. Fort Hood St.
As of Monday, the stabbing victim was in stable condition after being airlifted to Baylor Scott & White, police said Monday. He was reportedly stabbed by two individuals that have been described as “younger white or possibly Hispanic males,” according to police, who gave no further description of the suspects.
A further information request from the Herald on Friday yielded little, with Miramontez telling reporters that “the case is still under investigation and no additional information is available for release at this time.”
The Herald sent KPD the following three questions, but KPD did not answer them.
Has there been any arrests in the O-Mart stabbing from Sunday afternoon?
Did the victim know the people who stabbed him or was this a random stabbing in the parking lot?
Is there anything the Killeen community can help with in this case?
The two stabbing suspects ran east out of the parking lot and down Hallmark Avenue, police said Monday.
Residents with information regarding this crime should contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers, 254-526-8477, or the Killeen Police Department, 254-501-8830. The Bell County Crime Stoppers offer cash rewards for tips that lead to capture.
