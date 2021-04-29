A Nolanville man was arrested earlier this week after police said the ex-teacher assaulted and injured a Killeen middle school student last year.
Michael Joseph Duvall, 31, was arrested on Tuesday by U.S. Marshals and charged with injury to a disabled person with intentional bodily injury. He was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of Thursday.
Killeen Independent School District police began investigating Duvall after a complaint was made to police on Dec. 2, 2020, that Duvall “had been mistreating and physically assaulting a special needs student in his care at a middle school in Killeen,” according to the arrest affidavit. “A witness reported that she had observed Duvall strike (the victim) on multiple occasions on his head and body. The witness had also observed Duvall pinch the victim on pressure points on his body to the point where the victim would cry out and start to bang his head against the desk.”
The witness also reported to police that Duvall would “require the victim to stand facing the board without support for hours.”
Police said that the 14-year-old victim cannot speak and is epileptic and autistic.
“On Nov. 19, 2020, the witness observed and took a video of Duvall strike the victim in the torso as he was standing by the board,” according to the arrest affidavit.
