A Nolanville man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon while on parole, according to a related affidavit obtained Tuesday.
Jose Calvillo-Perez, 32, was arraigned Monday by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson after officers from the Harker Heights Police Department received a call informing them that a man had a firearm at “La Boom,” a local nightclub.
According to the affidavit, Calvillo-Perez matched the description given to police, and ignored the officers when they attempted to make contact in both English and Spanish, continuing to talk on his cellphone until he was detained. The affidavit alleges that Calvillo-Perez was searched for “officer safety,” revealing a firearm stuck in his waistband.
The affidavit notes that Calvillo-Perez was likely intoxicated, and the reporting officer cites “slurred speech, a hard time maintaining balance” and “an odor of alcohol consumption coming from his person.”
Calvillo-Perez has a prior felony conviction from 2015 when he was convicted of family violence with a prior conviction on Oct. 1, 2015. Calvillo-Perez was sentenced to five years in prison, and was released from parole on May 18, 2020.
Texas law requires felons to wait five years after their parole ends before they can possess a firearm.
As of Tuesday, Calvillo-Perez is being held at the Bell County Jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond. He is also charged with an unidentified immigration infraction.
