A Nolanville man was indicted by a Bell County grand jury last week after police said he threw a knife at a Killeen police officer earlier this year.
Mouwandu Lavonte Hudson Jr., 26, was indicted on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault against a public servant. He was being held in the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $105,000, including a Class A misdemeanor charge of evading arrest or detention.
On Aug. 3, Killeen police were dispatched to the 4800 block of Trimmier Road after a report of a person armed with a knife.
“The caller advised that (the person) threw a knife at him and gave a description of the suspect who left the scene on foot,” according to the arrest affidavit.
Two officers on patrol in the area observed a man who matched the description walking near a sidewalk at Lions Club Park. The officers exited their patrol vehicles and attempted to detain the man, who later was identified as Hudson, police said.
One of the officers ordered Hudson to stop, but he continued to walk away, according to the affidavit.
“Officers observed Hudson to have a box cutter knife in his hand,” police said. “(The officers) gave orders for Hudson to put the knife down.”
Police said that the man faced the officers and then “forcefully threw the knife at (one of the officers) while yelling, ‘b****!’” police said. “(The officer) was able to avoid being directly struck in the upper part of his body.”
Police said that Hudson then moved toward the other officer, who deployed his Taser, causing Hudson to fall to the ground.
“Hudson rolled over...and attempted to get back up,” police said. “Officers deployed their Tasers to gain control of Hudson and detain him.”
ALSO INDICTED ON WEDNESDAY, IN UNRELATED CHARGES, WERE:
Ray S. Lockett, 21, of Killeen, on charges of manufacture or deliver a controlled substance 400 grams or more and possession of marijuana more than 5 pounds but less than 50 pounds.
Kenneth K. Vanover, 42, of Killeen, on four counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child by contact.
Reginald H. Domont, 31, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Donald L. Brown, 57, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams.
Brandon T. Mosley, 50, of Killeen, on a charge of tampering or fabricating evidence.
Kenneth R. Jackson, 59, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Leon C. Hinton, 38, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Selena M. Morgan, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Erick M. Serrano, 39, of Killeen, on a charge of obstruction or retaliation.
Eric M. Smith, 38, of Killeen, on a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.
Marcus D. Rowe, 26, of Harker Heights, on a charge of aggravated robbery.
Jesse F. Cruz, 31, of Killeen, on three counts of indecency with a child by contact.
Tavin Britten, 33, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
