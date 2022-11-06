Mouwandu Lavonte Hudson Jr.

Mouwandu Lavonte Hudson Jr.

A Nolanville man was indicted by a Bell County grand jury last week after police said he threw a knife at a Killeen police officer earlier this year.

Mouwandu Lavonte Hudson Jr., 26, was indicted on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault against a public servant. He was being held in the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $105,000, including a Class A misdemeanor charge of evading arrest or detention.

