Miguel Pinto

A Nolanville man was sentenced this week to a term of probation for cutting a woman’s face during an argument more than a year and-a-half ago.

Miguel Pinto, 68, already had pleaded guilty on Jan. 4, to a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Wednesday, in the 27th Judicial District Court, Judge John Gauntt sentenced Pinto to a term of six years of deferred adjudication probation, according to Assistant District Attorney Erica Morgan.

