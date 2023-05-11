A Nolanville man was sentenced this week to a term of probation for cutting a woman’s face during an argument more than a year and-a-half ago.
Miguel Pinto, 68, already had pleaded guilty on Jan. 4, to a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Wednesday, in the 27th Judicial District Court, Judge John Gauntt sentenced Pinto to a term of six years of deferred adjudication probation, according to Assistant District Attorney Erica Morgan.
The case against Pinto began on Sept. 11, 2021, when Nolanville police were dispatched to the 1200 block of East H Avenue in reference to an aggravated assault against a family member, according to an arrest affidavit.
There, officers “located and spoke with (a woman) and learned that (she) had been assaulted by Pinto,” who was a family member, police said. The woman “told officers that Pinto had begun arguing (with her) and then (he) grabbed a knife and held it to (the woman’s) face, cutting her in the process. Officers observed a cut on (her) face.”
The woman told police that Pinto also had choked her and pushed her against furniture, and told her that “today is your day to die,” according to the affidavit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.