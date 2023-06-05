A Nolanville man who was set to face a jury on Monday instead pleaded guilty to stealing two vehicles in Bell County in separate incidents in 2019 and 2022.
Justin Wade Sims, 44, pleaded guilty on Monday to two state jail felony charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He is set to be sentenced for the 2022 incident on July 27, in the 264th Judicial District Court. As part of a plea agreement, the 2019 charge will be dropped, court records show.
Sims was released from the Bell County Jail after posting bonds of $20,000 on the 2019 charge, and $15,000 on the 2022 charge, according to Bell County court records.
On May 10, 2019, Nolanville police received a report from a utility worker that a person he knew as Justin Sims took and used a backhoe belonging to the company without permission.
“(The victim) reported that the backhoe is usually kept at Central Bell Fire & Rescue on North Main Street in Nolanville, but that workers observed Sims remove the backhoe from the property,” according to an arrest affidavit.
Two witnesses told police that they saw Sims take the backhoe on the night of May 9, 2019.
Belton police encountered Sims on Feb. 19, 2022, when they were dispatched to the 3300 block of North Main Street in order to investigate a report of a vehicle with no license plates.
“Upon arrival, officers ... observed a white Subaru parked with its lights on and the engine running,” according to an arrest affidavit. “The officers made contact with the driver, who later was identified as Sims, who told the officers that he had recently purchased the vehicle ... and had the title and bill of sale for the vehicle at home. He further explained that he was sitting in the parking lot waiting for his girlfriend, a resident of the apartment complex.”
However, when officers ran the vehicle through the system, officers realized it had been reported stolen out of Harker Heights on Jan. 19, 2021.
The vehicle was registered to a deceased man who had been living in a nursing home before he died.
“There had been a burglary at (the deceased man’s) residence and the Subaru had been taken during the burglary,” according to the affidavit.
