Justin Wade Sims

Justin Wade Sims

A Nolanville man who was set to face a jury on Monday instead pleaded guilty to stealing two vehicles in Bell County in separate incidents in 2019 and 2022.

Justin Wade Sims, 44, pleaded guilty on Monday to two state jail felony charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He is set to be sentenced for the 2022 incident on July 27, in the 264th Judicial District Court. As part of a plea agreement, the 2019 charge will be dropped, court records show.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.