The Nolanville Police Department asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect.
In a Facebook post Monday afternoon, the Nolanville Police Department included three surveillance camera images which show a man standing near a white truck in shorts and a jacket.
"He is appx 5'5" and about 230 lbs with a bald head," the post stated. "He is wearing a puffy jacket, black shorts and black shoes. A reward has been authorized for any leads that end in an arrest. Please call 254-698-6334 and ask for Lieutenant Rowe, all calls will remain anonymous."
In a separate Facebook post, the Nolanville Police Department said its investigating "a string of vehicle burglaries."
