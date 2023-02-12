A 35-year-old woman was sentenced last week to a term of probation after using a pistol to beat a man almost three years ago in Nolanville.
Elizabeth Elaine Cullen, who also is known as Elizabeth O’Neill, was indicted on Sept. 16, 2020, on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Thursday, she pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of assault of a family member, which is a Class A misdemeanor, according to Bell County court records.
As part of a plea agreement, Judge John Gauntt sentenced Cullen to a term of two years of deferred adjudication probation, according to court records and the 27th Judicial District court coordinator’s office, on Friday.
On April 14, 2020, a Nolanville police officer was at headquarters when Cullen “reported that she and her husband ... were in an argument because he had placed a GPS tracker on the vehicle she drives,” according to an arrest affidavit. “During the argument at their residence in the 1500 block of Harvest Drive in Nolanville, (Cullen) told me that she drew a pistol and discharged rounds toward the victim. She had a bite mark on her arm, bruises on her hands and a knot on her head. During the argument (the victim) left after taking the pistol from (Cullen) and then returned.”
The man had recorded some of the incident, which police reviewed during their investigation.
“The video shows (Cullen) exiting the bedroom and returning to the kitchen, unarmed, and telling victim to leave again ... victim states he is not leaving and the two exchange words,” according to the affidavit. “After a few more words with each other, (Cullen) says, ‘How about this,’ and walks back into the bedroom, emerging with a pistol raised and pointed directly and (him) with her finger indexed on the slide. The video shows the suspect taking the pistol in her right hand, grabbing victim with her left hand, and pressing the barrel to the right side of his head and telling him to drop the phone. When victim does not release his phone, then (Cullen) is seen striking him with the pistol and at least five impacts of the pistol hitting him can be heard. Victim had visible marks on the temple area of his head.”
Shortly afterward, police said that Cullen fired a round directly toward the man when he attempted to leave the residence, according to the affidavit.
“Both parties acknowledge the pistol was discharged in the home and in the direction of (the victim),” police said. “The round missed and impacted a refrigerator directly where victim was walking, and I was able to remove the bullet from inside the refrigerator door.”
In an unrelated case that also was decided last week, a 28-year-old man was sentenced to prison time for bashing a woman’s head against a door during a domestic violence incident in 2021.
Rhys Timothy Wilson, who was booked into the Bell County Jail on Feb. 17, 2022, remained in custody as of Friday with no bond listed.
On Monday in the 27th Judicial District Court, Wilson pleaded guilty to three charges: two state jail felony charges of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram and a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
According to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office, Gauntt sentenced Wilson to 355 days behind bars on each of the possession charges and four years in prison on the assault charge.
Although Wilson was not arrested until last year, the assault occurred on Dec. 30, 2021. Killeen police were dispatched to the 1700 block of North Gray Street after a report of a domestic disturbance.
There, an officer met with a woman who said that the argument began when Wilson was using her vehicle when she needed it for her to go to work, according to the affidavit.
The argument turned physical when Wilson bashed the victim’s head to a door multiple times, police said.
Wilson then choked the victim, struck her multiple times in the face, and held a screwdriver to her neck which left a small abrasion, according to the affidavit.
(1) comment
The woman committed multiple felonies and she gets off with probation. At the end of the article it's mentioned that In an unrelated case that also was decided last week, a 28-year-old man was sentenced to prison time for bashing a woman’s head against a door during a domestic violence incident in 2021. How is any of this justice? A woman gets a slap on the wrist and a man gets prison time for a much lessor crime. Can anyone explain this to me? Have we been invaded by Soro's paid judges? Why isn't that woman in prison?
