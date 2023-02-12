Elizabeth Elaine Cullen

A 35-year-old woman was sentenced last week to a term of probation after using a pistol to beat a man almost three years ago in Nolanville.

Elizabeth Elaine Cullen, who also is known as Elizabeth O’Neill, was indicted on Sept. 16, 2020, on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Thursday, she pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of assault of a family member, which is a Class A misdemeanor, according to Bell County court records.

(1) comment

fred44

The woman committed multiple felonies and she gets off with probation. At the end of the article it's mentioned that In an unrelated case that also was decided last week, a 28-year-old man was sentenced to prison time for bashing a woman’s head against a door during a domestic violence incident in 2021. How is any of this justice? A woman gets a slap on the wrist and a man gets prison time for a much lessor crime. Can anyone explain this to me? Have we been invaded by Soro's paid judges? Why isn't that woman in prison?

