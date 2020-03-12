A not-guilty plea was entered on Thursday for a Louisiana man accused of stealing more than $23,000 in money and property from a friend in Killeen who was in prison.
Keanon Earl Nobles, 37, was indicted on Aug. 21, 2019 on a charge of misappropriation of fiduciary or financial property, a state jail felony. He was not listed in the Bell County Jail on Thursday after posting a $20,000 bond, according to court records.
Nobles was set for an arraignment hearing on Thursday and his defense attorney announced that he will be filing a waiver of arraignment, according to the 264th Judicial District Court coordinator’s office.
When a defendant waives arraignment, the court enters a not-guilty plea.
Nobles, who is from West Monroe, Louisiana., was arrested in January by Louisiana state troopers on a charge of being a fugitive from justice and extradited to Bell County in February on a Killeen Police Department warrant, according to jail records from the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Killeen police began investigating Nobles after a man approached the front-desk officer at KPD headquarters on March 7, 2018, and claimed that Nobles was “stealing property from him and diverting funds contrary to the requirements of a power of attorney,” according to the arrest affidavit.
The man told police that “before he was to begin a term of confinement in prison, he met with Nobles, who was a friend, and they made an agreement that Nobles would help look after (the man’s) rental properties and other business affairs while (the man) was in prison,” police said.
The man told police that Nobles had stolen around $7,000 in rental payments, used the man’s debit card for $13,000 in purchases and stole personal property from his home, and diverted a refund of almost $900 from the man’s federal tax return, according to the affidavit.
The man told police that items missing from his home included a wi-fi tower, a gaming system, an air compressor, a TV and a vacuum cleaner with a total value of $2,300, according to the affidavit.
Police said that a witness saw Nobles removing the items from the man’s house.
