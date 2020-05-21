A not-guilty plea will be filed for a man accused of shooting another man earlier this year in Harker Heights, according to the 27th Judicial District Court coordinator’s office on Thursday.
A waiver of arraignment will be filed for Jamael Raheem Logan, 33, of Harker Heights who was indicted in March on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Heights police on Jan. 2 responded to a shooting call at the intersection of Verna Lee Boulevard and Central Texas Expressway.
The victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple as a result of a gunshot wound to the buttocks, according to the release.
During a traffic stop on Jan. 8, Heights police arrested Logan on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Logan was not listed in the Bell County Jail after posting a bond of $100,000, court records showed.
