A not-guilty plea was entered for a Killeen man accused of criminal negligent homicide, a state jail felony, in a child death case from last year.
Deshauneven Marquel Green, 26, was released from jail last week after a judge reduced his bond from $1 million to $20,000. His defense attorney filed a waiver of arraignment and a pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 21, according to the 27th Judicial District Court coordinator’s office on Thursday.
When a defendant waives arraignment, the court enters a not-guilty plea.
Green is accused of causing the death of his 2-month-old daughter, Synaih Green, by placing the infant “prone on a pillow,” according to the indictment. The alleged incident happened on Oct. 3, 2019, and the child died the next day at a Temple hospital.
The child’s mother, Zakyia Bell, told the Herald previously that Green is a loving father who would not hurt any of his children. She said that she had been told by police that no charges would be filed in the case and was surprised by the arrest.
