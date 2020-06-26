A not-guilty plea will be entered for a Killeen man who is accused of stabbing and killing a man earlier this year.
Anthony Taylor Masters-Gutierrez, 27, was being held in the Bell County Jail on Friday in lieu of a bond of $1 million on a murder charge. He is accused of killing John Mitchell-Monroe, 27, by stabbing him multiple times at an apartment in the 2300 block of Andover Drive on Feb. 10.
Masters-Gutierrez was set for an arraignment hearing on Friday, but his defense attorney has filed a waiver of arraignment, according to the 426th Judicial District Court coordinator’s office on Friday.
When a waiver is filed, the court then enters a not-guilty plea and sets a pretrial hearing.
Masters-Gutierrez was indicted on a charge of murder earlier this month.
Police said that Masters-Gutierrez went to the east gate of Fort Hood, near the intersection of West Rancier Avenue and Tank Destroyer Boulevard, on the afternoon of Feb. 10 and said he had killed a man who later was identified as Mitchell-Monroe.
