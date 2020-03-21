A not-guilty plea will be entered in the case of a Killeen man accused of two child sex felonies.
A formal arraignment was set on Friday for Christopher Andrew Almaguer, 27, who is facing one charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child and injury to a child with intentional, serious bodily harm, both first-degree felonies, according to court and jail records.
Almaguer’s defense attorney announced that he will be filing a waiver of arraignment, according to the 264th Judicial District Court coordinator’s office on Friday. Waivers of arraignment are common and the court enters a not-guilty plea when one is filed.
Almaguer was booked into jail on May 3, 2019, and was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $350,000.
Last year, Almaguer was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison on child pornography charges stemming from the same incidents, and he now faces state charges. His wife, Sarah Almaguer, also was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison and is serving her term at a Fort Worth prison.
Almaguer is accused of uploading pornography of himself and Sarah Almaguer sexually assaulting children ranging in age from 8 months to 14 years old. Investigators were able to determine there were approximately 25 child victims, according to the arrest affidavit.
